Nugget of Knowledge: BB King and Lucille

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Riley Benjamin King….born September 16, 1925…died May 14th, 2015.

Known as B.B. King, he was a blues singer, electric guitarist, songwriter, and record producer.

And he had a name for his guitar.

Let’s take you back to the winter of 1949…King is playing in a dance hall in the town of Twist, Arkansas.

A barrel half full of kerosene is burning in the corner, a common and dangerous way to heat a building at the time.

Two men get into a fight, tip over the barrel and a river of fire spreads across the floor.

Everyone rushes outside, including King….but then he dashes back inside to save his 30 dollar Gibson guitar…he makes it our okay but then realizes he had done a very foolish thing.

King decides he needs a reminder to stay smart…and he names his guitar and all the guitars that follow after a woman…the woman those two men were fighting over: a gal named Lucille.

He later rote a song called Lucille and the last stanzas explain the whole story of that cold night long ago in Arkansas.

