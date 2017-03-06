Police: Mom driving under influence crashed with baby in backseat

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown mother driving under the influence crashed while her 4-month-old was improperly fastened in his car seat, police said.

Just before 2:30 Friday afternoon, Warren police got reports of an SUV driving recklessly. Soon after, they heard it crashed at the intersection of E. Market Street and Elm Road.

Martha Sandino, 36, had been driving the SUV when she rear-ended another vehicle, according to a police report.

She told officers a mechanical failure caused the crash, but police said her speech was slurred and her pupils were dilated.

They noticed the infant in a rear-facing car seat in the backseat.

Police also found pills on the seat, which Sandino said were for migraines. She told them she only took two that day and said she hadn’t been drinking.

Officers said Sandino failed a field sobriety test, claiming a back injury prevented her from keeping her balance.

She and her baby were taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital, where staff determined the infant wasn’t properly secured in his car seat.

Police said they discovered additional pills in Sandino’s purse and diaper bag.

She was arrested and pleaded not guilty to five charges in court Monday morning — endangering children, DUI, possession of drugs, child restraint usage, and assured clear distance.

The baby, along with her two other children, were placed in the care of Sandino’s in-laws.