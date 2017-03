AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown Fitch’s auditorium will be closed until school officials feel it is safe enough for students and staff to use.

Austintown’s facilities director said the stage’s rigging system is from the late 1960s and is no longer working.

In the meantime, all performance-based events are being relocated. The district’s website has posted a tentative list of the locations of upcoming events.