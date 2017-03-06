Surrounding schools ready to help Trumbull Business students

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull Business College — which announced Monday it’s closing after 45 years at the end of the month — says it can no longer operate because its accreditor is no longer recognized. Other schools in the area say they are more than willing to help as much as they can.

More than 80 students will be without a school at the end of March.

Student enrolled can complete the quarter at Trumbull Business College — which will end after finals week on March 22 — but afterwards, the school will close its doors.

Dennis Griffith, the school’s CEO, says finding a new accreditor creates a substantial financial and administrative burden that, as a small college, it just cannot bear.

The Accrediting Council of Independent Colleges and Schools — which stopped being recognized for Trumbull Business College — accredits Ohio Valley College of Technology in Calcutta. But they are not closing.

“We actually made the decision to switch institutional accreditors in June of 2016 before any of the issues occurred with ACICS,” said Scott Rogers, campus president of Ohio Valley College of Technology.

Ohio Valley will start with a new agency later this year.

Rogers says they will help students out as much as they can with transferring credits.

Anthony Giovannelli, New Castle School Of Trades’ director of education, says despite being a trade school, a student’s credits would be transferable.

“As long as we’re comparing apples to apples,” he said. “If somebody had a geometry class, it would transfer a credit to our geometry class. Or if someone had algebra, it would transfer to algebra.”

Eastern Gateway Community College would also help out, but it would be a student-by-student basis.

Trumbull Business College says they are referring students to Kent State Trumbull or ETI in Niles.