Township trustee selected as new commissioner for Mill Creek board

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Jackson Township Trustee Thomas Frost has been selected to fill the empty seat on the Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners.

Probate Judge Robert Rusu chose Frost to replace Robert Durick, who did not seek reappointment when his term expired in December.

Frost worked for the United States Postal Service and served as chairman of the National Finance Committee for the National Letter Carriers’ Association. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing a $15 million budget.

He has been a trustee in Jackson Township for six years and also serves on the Board of Trustees for the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

Frost is an Austintown Fitch and Youngstown State graduate.

His term will expire in December of 2019.