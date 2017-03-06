Trumbull Business College to close at end of March

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull Business College is closing at the end of the month, the school says.

A news release from Trumbull Business College said the closure is a result of the Department of Education’s decision to withdraw the Accrediting Council of Independent Colleges and Schools (ACICS) as a nationally-recognized accreditation agency. ACICS has been an accreditor for Trumbull Business College, and the accreditation had allowed students to get federal financial aid.

“ACICS’s inability to no longer accredit higher education institutions forced us into seeking a new accreditor and that process has created a substantial financial and administrative burden that, as a small college, we just cannot bear,” Dennis Griffith said.

The Griffith family operated the college for nearly 45 years. Trumbull Business College was established in 1972 and known as the area’s oldest business college, according to the news release.

Students are being referred to Kent State Trumbull Campus and ETI in Niles for information on continuing education options. Other local colleges may also be of assistance.

Currently, enrolled students will be able to complete the quarter at Trumbull Business College which will end after finals week on March 22. The closure will affect more than 80 students.

“This is a very sad day for all of us,” Griffith added. “We have been a committed partner in this community for so many years. We are proud of the training we provided over the years, proud of our graduates, and our loyal and committed faculty and staff. Our main focus now is to give our currently enrolled students options to complete their education.”

WYTV has reached out to Trumbull Business College to get more information on the closure.