Can local coal country make a comeback despite numerous challenges?

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) – The coal industry says tough environmental regulations are killing business and putting miners out of a job.

The East Fairfield Coal Company still has mines open for clay and limestone — but its coal mines aren’t operating. Company President Tom Mackall had to permanently close one of the mines and another hasn’t been operating since the end of 2015.

“First we were hit with sulfur regulations and that made Ohio coal. It’s traditionally higher than other states, so that hurt us,” he said.

At the company’s peak, both mines sold 700,000 tons of coal a year. Last year, they sold only 80,000.

Mackall said increased regulation has decreased demand for coal. He had to layoff or transfer many of his workers.

It’s part of what Mackall and Congressman Bill Johnson call the “War on Coal.”

“They are struggling to meet their debt, they’re upside-down financially. Just go back and listen to Clinton’s campaign statements where she said she was going to continue Obama’s policies on energy,” Johnson said.

Clinton made those remarks at a Democrat town hall last March. She said her plan was to bring clean energy into coal country, which is similar to Obama’s policies.

The end result could put many coal miners out of a job.

“Now we’ve got to move away from coal and the other fossil fuels but I don’t want to move away from the people who did the best they could to produce the energy we relied on,” Johnson said.

Clinton said her goal was to create new jobs for people like Mike Blackburn. The former coal-miner-turned-truck-driver was laid off from his job in the mines.

“I never really ever expected to do anything else for a living, to be completely honest with you. I thought I’d be a coal miner until I retired,” Blackburn said.

He said those same increased regulations made it difficult for mines to survive.

“It’s tough. It was tough for my kids, tough for my wife, tough for me.”

The coal industry is getting hit on several different fronts. There are plenty of new forms of energy and cheap natural gas. WYTV will take an in-depth look at some of the roadblocks facing coal companies and their challenges in staging a comeback, tonight on 33 News at 11.