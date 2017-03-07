Girl Scouts begin popular cookie delivery

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Girl Scout cookies are here!

Troops all through Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties are getting their cookie deliveries this week. About 2.5 million boxes of cookies are being delivered across Northeast Ohio.

Troops in Trumbull County got their cookies Tuesday morning behind the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

This is the 100th anniversary of Girl Scout sales nationwide. To celebrate, there’s a new cookie this year – S’Mores.

The most popular Girl Scout cookies in Ohio are the Thin Mints.