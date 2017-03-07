Parts of Youngstown placed under boil alert after power outage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some Youngstown Water customers on the east side are under a boil alert brought on by a power outage in the area Tuesday evening.

The outage caused low water pressure.

The boil alert affects Youngstown Water customers within the boundary east of Albert Street, north of Early Road, and west of Liberty Road (green zone indicated on map below).

Customers who are affected should boil water for one minute before drinking or cooking. The alert will be in effect until further notice.