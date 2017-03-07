Police identify body found in vehicle parked at Boardman Starbucks

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have identified a body found inside a vehicle parked behind Starbucks off of Route 224, on the corner of Route 224 and Tiffany South.

Investigators say the body is that of 48-year-old Billie Beshara of Boardman.

Beshara was reported missing March 4. She was last seen March 3.

The coroner said no foul play is suspected and there was no trauma evident. He is going to complete and autopsy and toxicology to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

WKBN 27 First News has a crew on the scene. Check back here and watch 33 WYTV News at 6 p.m. for updates.