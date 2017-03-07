Police release photo of suspected Youngstown bank robber

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have released a photo of the woman that they say robbed Home Savings and Loan on Monday by saying she had a bomb strapped to her.

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the woman, who police described as “heavy set,” walked into the bank on W. Federal Street. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white strap across it and had what appeared to be a camouflage backpack.

She handed the clerk a note telling her to hand over money or a person on a cell phone would detonate a bomb strapped to her. The teller gave her the money. The woman asked for the note back and walked out of the bank, police said.

Later, police received reports that she got on a bus at the WRTA station and traveled to Youngstown’s north side.

No one at the bank saw the bomb or any weapons, accoridng to police.