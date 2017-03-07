Slocum stepping down as YSU head coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A YSU official has confirmed that Jerry Slocum will be retiring after twelve seasons as head men’s basketball coach.

In his twelve seasons on the job in Youngstown, Slocum posted an overall record of 142-231.

Under his watch, the Penguins have finished with just two winning seasons. That includes the 2012-13 season (18-16), and 2011-12 (16-15).

Despite leading YSU to the program’s first-ever postseason tournament in 2012-13 season (CIT), the Penguins advanced past the second round of the Horizon League Tournament just once, posting a record of 5-12.

Overall, Slocum has struggled against Horizon League opponents, leading the Penguins to a record of 63-144 This past season, Slocum coached the Penguins to an 11-21 record overall and a 5-13 mark in the Horizon League. The Penguins advanced to the Horizon League Semifinals for the first time ever, thanks to a dramatic last-second shot at the buzzer to defeat top-seeded Oakland. A national search will begin immediately to find Slocum’s replacement.

YSU All-Time Coaching Records:

Dom Rosselli (1940-1982) 589-388

Jerry Slocum (2005-present) 142-231

Dan Peters (1993-1999) 78-87

Mike Rice (1983-1987) 75-67

John Robic (1999-2005) 58-113

Ray Sweeney (1935-1940) 42-51

John Stroia (1989-1993) 29-81

Jack McPhee (1930-31/33-35) 21-40

Al Fairfield (1927-1930) 16-10

Jim Cleamons (1987-1989)

12-44 Joe Morbito (1942-1943)

11-5 Denton Doll (1932-1933) 3-11