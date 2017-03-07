Trumbull Co. Action Program to help those in need of utility bill assistance

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Action Program (TCAP) is holding walk-ins through March 31 for those who need utility bill assistance under the Winter Crisis Program.

The Winter Crisis Program helps eligible households avoid utility disconnection, restore disconnected service, establish new service and purchase fuel oil, propane, coal and wood.

Walk-ins are available all day on Mondays. Tuesday through Friday, walk-in customers who arrive between 7:30-10:30 a.m. can be seen before noon.

March 31 will be an all walk-in day. TCAP will see walk-ins up to 3:30 p.m. at their location on 1230 Palmyra Road SW.

Appointments for weekday afternoons can be scheduled by calling 1-866-747-1041. Callers must wait to receive a confirmation number to secure their appointment.

Applicants who cannot apply at TCAP’s Warren office can apply at one of the following satellite sites. Appointments will only be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mondays: City of Hubbard Municipal Building – (330) 393-2507 ext. 229 220 West Liberty Street, Hubbard

Tuesdays: Niles Community Center – (330) 393-2507 ext. 227 401 Vienna Avenue, Suite 2, Tiffany Square, Niles

Wednesdays: Newton Falls Methodist Church – (330) 393-2507 ext. 232 334 Ridge Road, Newton Falls

Thursdays: Tod’s Crossing Senior Living – (330) 393-2507 ext. 232 1330 Blakely Circle SW, Warren



For questions or more information, call TCAP at 330-393-2507 ext. 225.