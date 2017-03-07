Warren JFK rolls past Bristol in District semis

ORWELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren JFK topped Bristol 68-52 Tuesday night in the Division IV District Semifinals at Grand Valley High School.

Byron Taylor led the Eagles a game-high 25 points. Justin Bofenkamp added 15, while Nate Woods tallied 12 in the victory

Bristol was led by Bryan Gabrielson who tallied 18 points. Tommy Donadio added 15, while Gage Elza chipped in with 9 points in the setback.

The Panthers’ season comes to an end with a mark of 23-2.

The Eagles improves to 18-7 overall on the season. JFK advances to face Cornerstone Christian in the Division IV District Finals Friday night at 7PM at Grand Valley High School.