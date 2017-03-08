1 injured in Lowellville house fire

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is in the hospital and his house destroyed after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

The fire started about 3 a.m. at the home on East Grant Street.

Neighbor Tim Esarco said the man who lives in the house had just moved in about one month ago. He suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital.

“We got a rapping on our doors and the gentlemen next door said my house is on fire. We looked over and sure enough there was fire shooting out the windows of the first floor,” Esarco said. “We had three cars in the driveway and we started moving cars out of the driveway.”

Crews from Poland and Campbell were called in to help.

The cause is under investigation.

