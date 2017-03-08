Canfield Fair raising $4.5 million for coliseum, expo center

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield Fair Foundation and Board of Directors are launching a $4.5 million, five-year capital campaign to raise funds for new facilities.

The Canfield Fair plans to construct a 45,000 square-foot coliseum and exposition center to be used year-round, as well as additional Junior Fair livestock buildings and barns. The campaign also accounts for an additional $500,000 estimated in infrastructure improvements needed to make these buildings a reality.

The project received its first donation of $400,000 from the Canfield Fair Board of Directors.

“We, as a board, are deeply invested in the success of not only this campaign, but the Fairgrounds as a whole. To show our commitment to this cause, we felt it was only right to be the first pledge to the capital campaign,” Andy Frost, president of Canfield Fair Board of Directors, said.

Dave Dickey, vice president of the Canfield Fair Board of Directors, said not many people are aware that the Canfield Fairgrounds are used for about 40 weeks out of the year for community and special events.

“A new, year-round facility will greatly increase our ability to serve those needs, as well as provide better space for our Junior Fair members,” he said.

For more information on the campaign, go to www.canfieldfair.com/capital-campaign.