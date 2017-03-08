Cause of Boardman woman’s death still undetermined

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators haven’t yet determined how a woman found behind a Boardman Starbucks died.

The body of 48-year-old Billie Beshara was found a vehicle behind the coffee shop on US 224 on Tuesday. She had been reported missing the day before.

Mahoning County Deputy Coroner Dr. Joseph Ohr said nothing is sticking out that could have caused her death.

He completed an autopsy, which ruled out a heart attack and stroke as the cause of death. He’s waiting on toxicology results now.

Ohr said Beshara did have some trauma to her abdomen, but he can’t determine at this time if it was related to her death.