Heavy winds causing some damage across Mahoning Valley



(WYTV) – Heavy wind gusts have caused damage across the Mahoning Valley, with trees down in spots and widespread power outages on Wednesday afternoon.

Thousands of First Energy customers were without power across the Mahoning Valley. First Energy is estimating power will be restored around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Power outages as of 6:30 p.m.:

Mahoning County: 2,468

Trumbull County: 6,413

Columbiana County: 189

For updates, check First Energy’s website.

A tree was down near New Buffalo Road in Beaver Township and at Erie Street and Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown.

Viewers also reported downed trees by Yankee Run Golf Course in Brookfield and on Sheridan Road near Mathews.

The Ohio Turnpike had a travel ban for some vehicles due to the wind gusts. The Pennsylvania Turnpike was under a weather watch and also banned oversized, commercial, and Class 9 vehicles between the Gateway Interchange (Ohio Connection) and the Fort Littleton Interchange, exit #180 and #48 and the Allegheny Valley Interchange, exit #48.

Both travel bans were lifted around 5 p.m.

If you see storm damage in your area, send us information and photos via Report It.

Severe Weather March 8, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Erie Street and Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown. Windy day in Newton Falls uproots trees. Image submitted by Steve through Report-It. New Buffalo Road tree down Beaver Township Viewer-submitted photo of a tree down in Newton Falls. Tough winds bring down large tree in Warren. Harsh winds uproot large tree in Warren. Tree uprooted in Niles after harsh winds. Tree trunk shatters after severe wind in Warren. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. A tree knocked down by harsh winds in McDonald. Tree uprooted in Warren. Tree breaks off onto Truesdale Road in Youngstown. Tree breaks off onto house on East Market Street and Perkins Wood in Warren. Tree uprooted on North Keel Ridge Rd Hermitage, Pennsylvania Tree down at Tibbetts Wick and Sampson. Trampoline after high winds in Hubbard. Tree uprooted in Mercer County. Tree uprooted and crushes dog pen in Masury, Ohio.

WYTV is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.