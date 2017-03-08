Heavy winds causing some damage across Mahoning Valley

(WYTV) – Heavy wind gusts have caused damage across the Mahoning Valley, with trees down in spots and widespread power outages on Wednesday afternoon.
Thousands of First Energy customers were without power across the Mahoning Valley. First Energy is estimating power will be restored around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Power outages as of 6:30 p.m.:
- Mahoning County: 2,468
- Trumbull County: 6,413
- Columbiana County: 189
For updates, check First Energy’s website.
A tree was down near New Buffalo Road in Beaver Township and at Erie Street and Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown.
Viewers also reported downed trees by Yankee Run Golf Course in Brookfield and on Sheridan Road near Mathews.
The Ohio Turnpike had a travel ban for some vehicles due to the wind gusts. The Pennsylvania Turnpike was under a weather watch and also banned oversized, commercial, and Class 9 vehicles between the Gateway Interchange (Ohio Connection) and the Fort Littleton Interchange, exit #180 and #48 and the Allegheny Valley Interchange, exit #48.
Both travel bans were lifted around 5 p.m.
If you see storm damage in your area, send us information and photos via Report It.
Severe Weather March 8, 2017
WYTV is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.