High winds shut down interstate bridge near Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – High winds topping 50-60 mph in northern Ohio have shut down a bridge that carries Interstate 280 through Toledo.

The closing comes after the Ohio Department of Transportation posted a video showing a tractor-trailer toppling over Wednesday after crossing the Veterans’ Glass City Skyway bridge.

Crews later stopped traffic from crossing the bridge on I-280. The route is a heavily traveled connector for trucks going between Detroit and northern Ohio.

The Ohio Turnpike is banning some large vehicles from the toll road through the afternoon because of the wind.

The ban is in effect from the Indiana-Ohio state line to Interstate 71 near Cleveland.

The turnpike says the ban applies to triple and double-trailer commercial vehicles, mobile homes and high-profile campers and enclosed trailers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)