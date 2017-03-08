Hometown Hero takes time for every student at Youngstown school

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Like most principals, Mike Majzun knows everything going on at his school, but his Hometown Hero award came as a big surprise.

Mike is the principal at Summit Academy on Youngstown’s west side. Students and staff alike said he takes the time to connect with each child.

Donavin Connelly, a fifth grader at Summit Academy, wants to be an author and a police officer one day. He presented Principal Majzun with the award.

“When we have something wrong, he’ll fix it for us,” Donavin said.

Angela Chill, who nominated Mike, has been an aide at Summit for two years.

“He has a personal relationship with each and every one of these kids. He’s firm, fair,” she said. “They want to make him happy, they don’t want to disappoint him.”

He’s the first one in and the last one out. Even on weekends for special events, Principal Majzun is always there.

“His door is always open. Sometimes we have setbacks and disappointments here, but he has a positive attitude,” said Assistant Principal Adrienne Ackenback.

“I’m really proud of him because he makes a connection. He makes us better,” Rebecca Phillips said.

Still, Mike deflected the praise and said he’s humbled to receive the award.

“It’s not one person who does what we do here, it’s just a team. I definitely have a great team around me. It’s humbling and I appreciate it.”

This week, Mike and his staff are holding a pep rally to get the kids fired up for state tests.