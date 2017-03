(WYTV) – Heavy wind gusts have caused damage across the Mahoning Valley, with trees down in spots and widespread power outages on Wednesday afternoon.

Viewers submitted photos of the damage across the Valley:

Severe Weather March 8, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Erie Street and Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown. Windy day in Newton Falls uproots trees. Image submitted by Steve through Report-It. New Buffalo Road tree down Beaver Township Viewer-submitted photo of a tree down in Newton Falls. Tough winds bring down large tree in Warren. Harsh winds uproot large tree in Warren. Tree uprooted in Niles after harsh winds. Tree trunk shatters after severe wind in Warren. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. Tree uproots onto Apostolic Christian Church in Warren after severe winds hit the valley. A tree knocked down by harsh winds in McDonald. Tree uprooted in Warren. Tree breaks off onto Truesdale Road in Youngstown. Tree breaks off onto house on East Market Street and Perkins Wood in Warren. Tree uprooted on North Keel Ridge Rd Hermitage, Pennsylvania Tree down at Tibbetts Wick and Sampson. Trampoline after high winds in Hubbard. Tree uprooted in Mercer County. Tree uprooted and crushes dog pen in Masury, Ohio.