1 shot on Youngstown’s east side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A gunshot victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Youngstown’s east side.

Police were called to Wardle and Josephine avenues around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the victim was in a car when shots were fired from a house at 1926 Josephine Avenue.

He then drove to a relative’s house on Atkinson Avenue and was later taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. His injuries were serious, according to police.

A SWAT team searched the home from which the shots were fired, but no one was found. A puppy was taken from the home.

Police said the shooter and victim knew each other. Police aren’t releasing names at this time.

Small puppy brought from inside the house. The puppy is visibly shaking. @WYTV pic.twitter.com/HA3PkzDwFa — Dan Marcel (@Marcelevision) March 8, 2017