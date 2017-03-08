1 shot on Youngstown’s east side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A gunshot victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Youngstown’s east side.

Police were called to Wardle and Josephine avenues around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the victim was in a car when shots were fired from a house at 1926 Josephine Avenue.

He then drove to a relative’s house on Atkinson Avenue and was later taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. His injuries were serious, according to police.

A SWAT team searched the home from which the shots were fired, but no one was found. A puppy was taken from the home.

Police said the shooter and victim knew each other. Police aren’t releasing names at this time.

