Teen who ran away from Youngstown care facility found in Niles

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A runaway teen who left the Youth Intensive Care Facility in Youngstown was found in Niles.

Paige Morrison was found Wednesday afternoon and arrested on her probation violation out of Ashtabula County.

Morrison, 15, is from Geneva, Ohio. She ran away on February 28.

Police said she has bipolar disorder, doesn’t take her medication and has a history of seeking street drugs to compensate. She also has a history of running away from other group homes but has never stayed out more than two days.