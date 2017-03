Barberton, OH (WYTV) – Trailing 43-42 with 7 seconds left, West Branch senior Brenna Rito beat the buzzer with a three pointer in the corner to knock off Parma Padua in the Division Two Regional Semifinals Wednesday night. The Warriors win 45-43, improving to 25-2 on the season, and stretching their current win streak to 23 straight games.

West Branch will now advance to face Hathaway Brown in the Regional Finals this Saturday at 7pm at Barberton high school.