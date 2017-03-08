Semi overturns spilling load of cranberry juice in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The driver of a tractor-trailer was injured but is expected to okay after the rig he was driving overturned in Hubbard.

The accident happened just after 12 a.m. Wednesday on the Route 62 ramp to Interstate 80.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver drifted off the side of the road and went down an embankment and overturned, spilling a load of cranberry juice.

The ramp was closed for about 8 hours as crews work to pick up of the load and clean up spilled diesel fuel. The ramp reopened at 8 a.m.