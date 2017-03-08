Thief demands keys, takes off in store clerk’s car in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Weathersfield are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect and the vehicle he took from a clerk at a business in the township.

According to police, a man walked into a business 1500 block of Route 169 and demanded the clerk’s car keys. He told her he didn’t want to have to shoot her. The man kept his hands in his pockets. The clerk said she never saw a gun.

The clerk handed over the keys and the suspect drove off.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his 40s. He was wearing a dark cap and dark clothing.

Police are looking for a silver 2005 Saturn Vue with Ohio plate number FGD8252.

If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle please contact Captain Hodge or Detective Lowery at 330-652-6486 or our dispatch 330-675-2730.