Trumbull County client awarded $75,000 in lawyer theft investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Thirty one victims of attorney theft in Ohio were awarded a settlement, including two clients in Trumbull County.

The Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection awarded a $75,000 maximum claim to a Trumbull County client as part of $180,445 distributed to 31 victims of attorney theft at its meeting March 3.

Thirteen former or suspended Ohio attorneys were found to have misappropriated client funds. Three deceased attorneys also were involved in claims.

In Trumbull County, the ex-spouse of a former client of David K. Roland was reimbursed the maximum award of $75,000 as a result of Roland’s failure to account for funds deposited with him, and a former client of suspended attorney Timothy E. Bellew was reimbursed $500 for Bellew’s failure to provide services, and

Roland was disbarred on Aug. 31, 2016,,and Bellew was suspended from practicing law in Ohio on Jan. 24.