Ursuline girls run out of steam against Garfield

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ursuline girls basketball team led at halftime, but fell, 60-50 Wednesday in a Division III Regional Semifinal at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

The Irish led 30-28 at halftime but the G-Men took control in the 2nd half and came away with the ten point victory.

Sophomore Dayshanette Harris scored a game-high 27 points, while senior Simone Comer added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Garfield was led by Grayson Rose with 22 points and 21 rebounds and Lauren Jones had 14 points.

Ursuline rounds out the season with an 18-9 overall record. Garfield (23-4) advances to play Gilmour Academy Saturday for a spot in the State Final Four.