Youngstown East High students get new Chromebook computers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from one school in the Youngstown City School District have a new piece of equipment.

Over 600 Chromebook computers have been distributed this week to students and teachers at East High School. It’s part of Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip’s “One-to-One Initiative.”

The goal of One-to-One is to give each student in Youngstown City Schools one electronic device to use for school work.

At East High, students get their Chromebooks at the beginning of the day and bring it to classes with them. They can help with certain standardized tests and school work.

Principal Denise Vaclav-Danko said there’s a bigger picture to students having this technology.

“Job opportunities for students looking for summer employment through the college career readiness course, looking at applications at different colleges,” she said.

Each Chromebook individually cost around $200 plus licensing fees.

This is just one step in the one-to-one initiative. The goal is to have one piece of technology in the hands of every Youngstown School student in 18 months.