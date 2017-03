YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The boil alert for parts of Youngstown’s east side has been lifted.

The boil alert went into effect after a power outage on Tuesday which caused low water pressure. The boil alert affected east of Albert Street, north of Early Road, and west of Liberty Road.

According to Youngstown Engineering Assistant Dan Blakely, tests of drinking water samples were not found to be contaminated. Therefore, the water is now safe to drink.