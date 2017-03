NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked to control a fire Thursday at Specialty Insurance and Financial Services.

The business is closed and not operating out of the building.

Firefighters were called about 5 a.m. to the business on Robins Avenue.

A passerby saw smoke coming from the building and called 911.

The building sustained extensive damage.

Robins Avenue between Beaver and Cedar streets is closed.

No one was inside the building. No injuries were reported.