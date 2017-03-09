Newton Falls man facing LSD, cocaine trafficking charges

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Newton Falls man is facing trafficking in LSD and cocaine charges.

Christopher Ferry, 23, was arrested Wednesday night during a Ganja White Night concert at Elevate Night Club, police said. While an officer was patrolling the parking lot, he reported seeing Ferry hiding a plastic baggie in his pants while sitting in a car.

When questioned, Ferry told the officer, “I am so f—ed,” a police report said.

Police said Ferry’s pants were undone and his underwear were visible. While questioning two women in his car, police said Ferry kicked a bag containing what appeared to be cocaine under the vehicle.

Police said Ferry was found with 31 doses of the drug LSD and eight bags of cocaine, which each had an Ace of Spades logo on them. Police believed the logo was Ferry’s trademark.

Ferry also had $157 in cash, which was taken as evidence.

The women in the car denied knowing about the drugs. They said they had just met Ferry and had been planning to go to an after-party with him.