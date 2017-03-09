Police identify Youngstown shooting victim shot in car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have identified a man shot in Youngstown’s east side on Wednesday.

Forty-year-old Javel Bates was shot near a home on Josephine Avenue. Police said Bates was sitting in a car when someone inside the house fired several shots at him.

Bates then drove to a relative’s house and was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center with critical injuries. There’s no word yet on his condition.

Police searched the home and area nearby for the suspect but couldn’t find him. Police said Bates knew the shooter but didn’t give a motive for the shooting.

Police haven’t named the suspect.

Bates’ address is listed in Colorado Springs, Colorado on a police report.