Salem stuns Poland in District Semifinals

The Salem boys basketball team jumped out to 18-1 lead in the 1st quarter, and never trailed in their 70-66 win in the Division II District Semifinals Thursday night.

The Quakers were led in scoring by Chase Ackerman’s 20 point performance. Jon Gerace finished with 18 points and Mitch Davidson added 12 for Salem. The Quakers advance to face Ursuline in the District Championship game Saturday at 4pm at Boardman high school.

Poland got another big game from their sophomore standout Braeden O’Shaughnessy. He led the Bulldogs with 31 points. Daniel Kramer finished with 14, and Kyle Patterson added 10 for Poland.

The Salem vs. Ursuline Division II District Championship game will be our WKBN Game of the Week on Saturday. The television broadcast begins at 11pm on MyYTV.