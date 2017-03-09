Student Athletes: Ashley and Kaitlyn Totani

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – Ashley and Kaitlyn Totani…where there’s one, the other is probably not far behind. The twins are seniors at Jackson-Milton this year, starting the past 4 years on the basketball team and both hitting the mark in the classroom.

Ashley and Kaitlyn are identical twins in every sense of the word. They were born just 3 minutes apart and have been at each other’s side basically ever since. The one common thread growing up…the game of basketball.

“We’ve always played together since we were real little so we know like each others strengths and weaknesses. so we really know what like each other can do and stuff and i think that really helps us.

“We balance each other out and it helps a lot on the court,” said Kaitlyn.

That chemistry has turned in to great success. Ashley and Kaitlyn are both 1,000 one point scorers…leading the Blue Jays to back-to-back ITCL and District Championships.

“It’s been a goal of ours together forever,” said Ashley. “So it’s special when you get to share it with her.”

Off the court, Ashley and Kaitlyn are just as competitive…they’re both in National Honor Society…and carry a 3.5 and 3.6 GPA.

“We help each other out with like homework and everything because we have all the same classes so it’s nice with that,” said Kaitlyn.

Ashley continued, “We have all the same classes so we get to trick our teachers which is fun too.”

After high school, the twins plan to play basketball in college…and possibly coach together one day.

“We share everything together,” said Ashley. “She’s my best friend so having her always with me is like really important to me.”

“It means a lot because you always have someone by your side through high school,” said Kaitlyn. “Through tough times and everything so she’s my best friend.”