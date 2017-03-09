Taft Elementary students talk to Air Force sergeant stationed in South Korea

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One class at Taft Elementary in Youngstown is getting a unique education..

They are getting the chance to Skype someone from the military that is currently stationed in South Korea.

Sgt. Michael Giels is in the United State Air Force. He takes time out of his day, or night (it was 11 p.m. in South Korea when they called) to answer the kids’ questions via the internet.

Second grade teacher Karen Mitchell says this is the second time they’ve gotten to Skype him, but they’ve been writing him letters and sending him packages. She says that it’s a great learning experience for the kids.

“They can’t wait to raise their hands and ask him a question, and they think about him as we do things throughout the day,” she said.

Sgt. Giels worked at Taft Elementary before joining the Air Force. He is the son of the custodian at Taft, and his dad helped the students to talk to him over an iPad.

Students say they plan to start Skyping him once a week.