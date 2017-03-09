Youngstown man sentenced for selling heroin that caused fatal overdose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for firearms and narcotics violations, including selling heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose.

Lebron Charles Bunkley, 38, was found guilty of last year of charges including distribution of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On May 14, 2016, a person fatally overdosed on heroin sold by Bunkley in Youngstown, according to court documents.

“This defendant has a long history with firearms and drugs, and sending him to prison for decades will make the community a safer place,” said Carole S. Rendon, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.