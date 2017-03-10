Construction for Sharon improvement project begins later this month

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Work on the third phase of the Broadway Avenue Improvement Project in Mercer County will begin later this month.

This will include the area of South Dock Street, which is just South of Orchard Street to a point near the Metalico recycling plant in Sharon.

The work will include road reconstruction with updated traffic signals, sidewalks, lighting and drainage. Detours will be posted on the roadways during this time.

Construction is set to begin on March 20 and is expected to by finished by the end of October.