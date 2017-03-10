Game of the Week: Garfield vs. #1 LaBrae, 3/10

2016-17 High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Boys’ Basketball: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 7 pm – Broadcast Time: Friday, 11PM – MyYTV

Division III Warren District Championship: Garfield (17-8) vs. #1 LaBrae (24-0)

Last Regular Season Meeting

December 30, 2016 – LaBrae, 65-48

…Tariq Drake went for 18 points as the Vikings got redemption from the prior season’s exit from the tournament. Carlton Brown scored 15 for LaBrae also.

Last Post-Season Meeting

February 29, 2016 – Garrettsville Garfield 75-70 (District Semifinal)

Road to District Championship Game

Garfield

G-Men 55 Champion 49

G-Men 52 Brookfield 47

G-Men 88 Liberty 56

LaBrae

Vikings 62 Berkshire 44

Vikings 92 Mineral Ridge 50

Vikings 89 Cardinal 43

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: LaBrae, 72.9; Garfield, 59.0

Scoring Defense: Garfield, 50.2; LaBrae, 51.0

Results

Garfield

G-Men 55 Champion 49*

G-Men 52 Brookfield 47*

-G-Men 88 Liberty 56*

G-Men 68 West Branch 59

G-Men 52 Newton Falls 43

Mogadore 59 G-Men 50

Western Reserve Academy 54 G-Men 46

G-Men 73 Waterloo 54

G-Men 83 Cardinal 38

Bristol 67 G-Men 48

G-Men 66 Rootstown 53

G-Men 51 Southeast 40

G-Men 89 Ravenna 45

Lake Center Catholic 53 G-Men 52

G-Men 55 Crestwood 52

Mogadore 52 G-Men 51

G-Men 73 Windham 49

G-Men 70 Waterloo 51

Rootstown 49 G-Men 43

LaBrae 65 G-Men 48

Crestwood 61 G-Men 41

G-Men 49 Kirtland 32

G-Men 51 Southeast 33

G-Men 66 Lake Center Christian 46

G-Men 55 Brookfield 47

*-Post-Season

#1 LaBrae

#1 Vikings 62 Berkshire 44*

#1 Vikings 92 Mineral Ridge 50*

#1 Vikings 89 Cardinal 43*

#1 Vikings 55 #6 South Range 50

#1 Vikings 77 Howland 60

#1 Vikings 95 Niles 69

#1 Vikings 93 Campbell Memorial 47

#1 Vikings 89 Champion 65

#2 Vikings 72 Newton Falls 38

#2 Vikings 77 Girard 61

#2 Vikings 79 Brookfield 45

#2 Vikings 82 Liberty 59

#2 Vikings 73 Jefferson 62

#2 Vikings 52 Poland 38

#2 Vikings 66 Mooney 41

Vikings 75 Campbell Memorial 46

Vikings 81 Champion 63

Vikings 65 Garrettsville Garfield 48

Vikings 57 Newton Falls 44

Vikings 66 Girard 52

Vikings 54 Brookfield 48

Vikings 72 Liberty 47

Vikings 71 Bristol 51

Vikings 69 Berkshire 56

*-Post-Season

Game Notes: LaBrae is making their first trip back to the District Championship game since 2013. The Vikings reached this round by knocking off Berkshire, 69-56. Logan Kiser led the way with 21 points. Carlton Brown added 13 in their win.

The G-Men are back in the District title tilt for the second straight year. A year ago, Newton Falls defeated the G-Men, 49-45.

Tommy Bissler led Garfield with 21 points in their District Semifinal win this past Tuesday over Champion. Bissler was 8 for 14 from the floor. Dalton Fall recorded four three-pointers for 12 points.

Division III – Warren District Championship

Since 2008

2016: 2 Newton Falls 49 5 Garfield 45

2015: 1 Ursuline 62 2 Girard 36

2014: 2 Ursuline 73 3 Girard 63

2013: 1 LaBrae 68 3 Ursuline 61

2012: 5 Berkshire 43 2 Newton Falls 37

2011: Berkshire 55 LaBrae 52

2010: Newton Falls 50 LaBrae 45 OT

2009: LaBrae 52 Newton Falls 45

2008: Pymatuning Valley 50 Newton Falls 40

Playoff History (Since 2010)

Garrettsville Garfield

Playoff Record: 6-7

Sectional Championships: 2 (2016-17)

District Championships: 0

Regional Championships: 0

LaBrae

Playoff Record: 18-7

Sectional Championships: 8 (2010-17)

District Championships: 1 (2013)

Regional Championships: 1 (2013)

…Last District Championship: 2013

Winner to play the Garfield Heights District Champion (VASJ or Warrensville Heights) on March 15 at 8 pm at the Canton Fieldhouse.