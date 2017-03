SHARON, PA (WYTV)-Greenville’s Joe Batt had another big game for the Trojans as they advance to the PIAA Class 3A second round after topping District 7 foe Seton-LaSalle 47-41 at Sharon High School Friday night.

Batt scored 25 of the Trojans 47 points to give Greenville their 24th win of the season.

No other Trojan scored in double-figures.

Greenville advances to play Lincoln Park in the second round Tuesday night.