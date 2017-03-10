Police: Father charged after toddler found walking alone in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is facing a child endangering charge after his 3-year-old was found walking around unsupervised.

Police were called to Washington Street at Vine Avenue late Wednesday morning for a report that the child was alone. Officers were unable to locate the child’s parents, so Children Services took custody of her, according to a police report.

At 10:56 a.m., the parents called police.

The father, 27-year-old Justin Pugh, was charged. He turned himself into police on Thursday.

Pugh pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Thursday. He is set to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. April 13.