Prom dresses given away in Hubbard for a promise

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Looking for a prom dress? You can get one for free. All that’s required is a promise.

Kyrsten’s Kloset opens up on Saturday and Sunday only. It’s a pop-up prom dress give away, with many styles and sizes to choose from.

All that they ask is that you sign the prom promise not to drink, do drugs, and text and drive.

There will also be shoes and jewelry you can pick from, and some prizes to win.

The program is hosted by the Sarah Studer, founder of the Kyrsten Elizabeth Studer Foundation.

Studer started the program after her sister Kyrsten was killed in a car crash by a drunk driver.

“We want people to know that Kyrsten was a giving person. In her memory, we just want to give back to children and families in need,” Studer said.

The dress giveaway runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Roosevelt Gym in Hubbard.