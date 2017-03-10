West Middlesex rallies against Washington

FARRELL, PA (WYTV)-The West Middlesex girls overcame a halftime deficit to rally past Washington in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A state tournament Friday night 43-32 at Farrell High School.

The Big Reds went on a 21-5 run late which propelled West Middlesex to the win.

Mackenzie MacKay led the way for the Big Reds with 16 points while Delaney Dogan had 14.

The win moves WM to 21-5 overall and the Big Reds move to the second round where they will face the winner of the Kane/Bishop Guilfoyle game Tuesday night.