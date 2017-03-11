Bowden sends Harding to OT but fall to Lake

ALLIANCE, OH (WYTV) – Lynn Bowden nailed a three as time expired in regulation to send Warren Harding to overtime but in the end, Lake was too much, winning the Division I Alliance District Final 59-56.

The game started with Harding going without a field goal in the first quarter as the Blue Streaks opened a 18-4 lead.

But the Raiders found their rhythm in the second, outscoring Lake 15-4 in the second quarter.

Harding would trail in the fourth but continue to chip away thanks to Bowden who scored 11 of his 13 in the fourth quarter.

But Lake never trailed in overtime, which ended the Raiders season.