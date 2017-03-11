Group gathers notes, pictures, videos in effort to reach Sen. Portman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Valley Voices in Action hosted Postcards for Portman on Saturday in hopes to convince Ohio Senator Rob Portman to attend their town hall in two weeks.

The town hall at Howland High School is an open invitation to all representatives, but they hope to see Sen. Portman there on March 25 to talk health care.

Postcards for Portman on Saturday didn’t involve just hand-written notes. The group also took pictures and made videos to share on social media.

Valley Voices in Action wants those who have a say in Washington — Democrat or Republican — to attend their town hall. That means Senator Sherrod Brown and Congressman Tim Ryan are on the invite list, too.

“If I had to single one person out, I probably wouldn’t do that,” said Marcia Dinkins, event organizer. “Matter of fact, I’m not. What I will say is that we have not seen a lot of constituents’s voices heard by anyone really.”

The group really wants to talk to Senator Portman, though, because of his stance regarding the Affordable Care Act.

But they estimate that topic is just one of many that will be discussed in the hundreds of postcards they plan to hand deliver to Senator Portman’s Cleveland office next week.

“I wrote about family planning,” Kim Kengor of Youngstown said. “And cancer screening and contraception affordable and available to women — including through planned parenthood — if that’s where they need to go.”

Portman’s team says the Senator continues to take time to meet with those who disagree with him and will continue to listen to their concern.

In fact, they say he met with demonstrators last weekend in Cincinnati.