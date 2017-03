SHARON, PA (WYTV) – The Kennedy Catholic girls are on to the second round of the PIAA state tournament after topping Williamsburg Saturday night 56-31.

Freshman Malia Magestro led the way for the Golden Eagles with 17 points while Gillian Fisher added 11.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 23-1 overall and moves on to play Otto-Eldred in the second round this Wednesday.