Kravits Deli prepares for busy week of corned beef sales

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Kravitz Deli is working hard again this year to bring a favorite St. Patrick’s Day dish to people around the Valley.

The deli is stocking up to prepare corned beef dinners at its locations in the Poland and Canfield libraries, on Belmont Ave. in Liberty and at Mill Creek Park’s Garden Cafe.

“We ordered about 10 times what we normally get for the week, so we’re expecting to get 6-7,000 pounds this week,” said owner Jack Kravitz.

The deli is currently taking pre-orders for the dinners.