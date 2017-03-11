Local libraries offering free family fun for St. Patrick’s Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – To kick off your St. Patrick’s Day spirit, libraries throughout Mahoning County are putting on fun events for the entire family.

“Library Leprechaun Lollapalooza” is an event to help encourage children to keep reading.

“Before children can become good readers, they have to love reading. Anything that we can do to help children love reading is something that really contributes to their success as a reader,” said Josephine Nolfi, director of Youth Services for The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

The Poland Library is having a Leprechaun Magic Show starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, with a parade of Irish dancers to follow and story time.

The Canfield Library will also have Irish dancers perform at 9:30 a.m. The event is free, the library just asks for children to dress in festive clothing.