RadioShack to close 4 local stores following bankruptcy announcement

FORT WORTH, Texas (WYTV) – General Wireless Operations Inc., also known as RadioShack, announced Wednesday it has filed for bankruptcy.

RadioShack’s websites, stores and dealer locations nationwide are still open, but the company plans to close about 200 stores and evaluate business options for the remaining 1,300.

In 2015, formerly known as RS Legacy Corporation, RadioShack declared bankruptcy for the first time.

RadioShack’s president and CEO said the company’s decision comes from many factors, mainly poor performance numbers of mobility sales.

A press release stated the company looks to preserve jobs with a transition agreement with Sprint Corporation.

The following locations are expected to close within the month:

7131 Tiffany Blvd. in Boardman

3551 Belmont Ave. in Liberty

1037 N. Hermitage Rd. in Hermitage, Pa.

15937 State Rd. Route 170, East Liverpool in Calcutta

The stores located at 1114 Village Plaza in Columbiana and 2362 E. State St. in Salem will remain open.