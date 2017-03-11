Saturday night event to celebrate, bring awareness to adoption services

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Northeast Ohio Adoption Services is hosting a night dedicated to celebrating families and children.

All of the money raised from tonight’s event at the Lake Club in Poland will help place children in their forever homes.

There will be food, music, dancing and live auctions throughout the event, which runs from 6-10 p.m.

Anyone interested in learning about the adoption process is invited to attend.

“There are so many children that are in our own backyards that we don’t know are looking for that forever home. If all of us can open up our hearts to learn more about that, that’s the ultimate goal of the evening is to help,” said event chair Kelly Verostko.

Tickets are $100 per person and $175 per couple.